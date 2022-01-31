Mongolia ready to cooperate with Russia on rare-earth metal deposits — President

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Mongolia is ready to cooperate with Russia in the exploration of rare-earth metal deposits, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said on Monday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"I would like to express our readiness to cooperate with different countries of the globe, including the Russian Federation, for geologic prospecting of rare-earth metal deposits and for their further use," their head of state said. Russia and Mongolia "have the good tradition of cooperating in the mining sphere exactly" and hundreds of Mongolian mining specialists were educated in Russia and are successfully working in this segment, the Mongolian leader said.

Mongolia is among the top twelve countries of the world in terms of natural riches, Khurelsukh said. "The mining industry is very well developed in our country. We are exporting our products to Russia and to China. We have very good gold, coal, iron ore, and rare-earth metal deposits. Our geologists discovered four deposits of rare-earth metals. There can be about 80 of them in the country in total," the President added.