Russia’s nuclear plants produced record-high 222 billion kWh 2021

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear power plants last year produced a record amount of electricity: more than 222.436 kWh, the press-service of the concern Rosenergoatom (an affiliate of the electric power division of Rosatom corporation) said on Saturday.

"In 2021, Rosenergroatom confirmed its status of the country’s major power generating company once again. Its nuclear power plants produced 222.436 billion kWh," the news release reads. The 217.674-billion-kWh target was exceeded by 2.2%. In contrast to 2020, electric power production grew by 3.1%.

Rosenergoatom attributes this achievement to two factors: the commissioning of the Leningrad nuclear power plant’s 1,200-megawatt 6th reactor and the reduction repairs-related periods of idleness by 107 days.

Currently, Rosenergoatom incorporates 11 nuclear power plants. Thirty seven reactors are in operation, including a floating nuclear power plant equipped with two reactors. The reactors’ total capacity exceeds 29.5 gigawatts. Nuclear reactors account for about 20% of Russia’s power generation.