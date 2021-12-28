Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s mass communications watchdog, Roscomnadzor, has registered Netflix as an audiovisual service, according to the agency’s website.

An entry made on December 28, 2021 in the online database on the website shows Netflix is now on the watchdog’s list of audiovisual services.

Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list, according to the agency’s comment to the Izvestia newspaper.

The Entertainment Online Service company broadcasts Netflix in Russia and is part of the National Media Group, Izvestia reported.

Russia’s video services represented by the Internet-Vide Association earlier asked for equal operating conditions with Netflix, saying the localized Netflix draws more than 100,000 users per day and should thus be registered by the government as an audiovisual service, Vedomosti reported.

The list of the government-registered services also includes IVI, Megogo, More.tv, Movix, Okko, Premier, SPB TV Russia, Start, Wink, Amediateka, Beeline TV, Kino1TV, Kinopoisk, Match TV, Megafon TV, MTS TV, NTV Plus, Channel One, Smotrim, Tricolor Kino and TV Online.