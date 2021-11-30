Putin expects foreign investors to trust Russia’s economic development plans

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Foreign investors should trust Russia’s economic development plans and invest in various projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia Calling! Investment forum sponsored by VTB Bank.

"We do not forget about addressing current issues in strategic development. We expect our investors to appreciate our efforts and show trust for our plans and make joint investments with us, like our friends from Qatar do," the Russian leader said.

The Russian authorities want to carry out the economy’s digital transformation and attract required government investments to develop infrastructure, Putin said.