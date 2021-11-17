Building three bridges in Yakutia requires about 160 bln rubles — head of region

YAKUTSK, November 17. /TASS/. The construction of bridges over the Lena, the Vilyui and the Aldan rivers in Yakutia will require about 160 billion rubles, Head of Yakutia Aysen Nikolayev said on Wednesday.

"Today, if you look at the map of Yakutia, it is torn into four parts by the Vilyui, the Aldan and the Lena rivers. And, accordingly, we need to build three major bridges - the Lena Bridge, the Vilyui Bridge near [the village of] Verkhnevilyuysk and the Aldan Bridge near [the settlement of] Khandyga, which will allow us to connect the whole of Yakutia. Undoubtedly, this is a huge capital expenditure. The cost of the Lena Bridge will be clear after the expert evaluation, but for now it is estimated at 80 billion rubles. The cost of Aldan and Vilyui bridges, according to expert estimates, will be 40 billion rubles each. I am sure that they will be built and Yakutia, a huge part of our country, will finally be connected," said Nikolayev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Transport Ministry to consider the issue of providing year-round transport communication along the Lena, Vilyui and Kolyma highways of the Siberian Federal District (SFD) and the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) by 2030.

"I am grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the fact that he is very well versed in the issues of the transport system in Yakutia, he knows our uniqueness, our problems. Despite the fact that a number of ministries believe that it is very expensive and impractical to invest in Yakutia's road infrastructure, he always supports us. The President’s order, which concerns not only the Lena Bridge, but also the network of federal roads, will help the federal and the republic’s transport ministries solve this global problem", added Nikolaev.

About the bridge over the Lena River

The bridge across the Lena River will stretch from the village of Staraya Tabaga to the village of Haptagai in the Megino-Kangalassky District. The bridge will create a transport and logistics hub in Yakutsk, where several federal routes will converge: railroad, river and air routes, as well as Vilyuy, Lena and Kolyma federal highways. The opening of the bridge is expected to increase freight traffic in the region threefold, up to 6 million tons per year. According to preliminary estimates, the total length of the three-lane two-lane cable-stayed bridge will exceed 3 km, and the length of the approaches will be about 11 km.