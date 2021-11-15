Russia plans no reduction of gas pumping via Belarus, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about gas transit via Belarus do not mean Moscow may reduce supplies through this country after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Earlier, Putin expressed hope that Minsk would not cut off transit of the Russian gas to EU countries, noting that it would not only damage the European energy sector, but would also not contribute to the expansion of Russia’s relations with Belarus as a transit country.

Asked whether Putin’s words mean that Russia may reduce gas pumping via Belarus after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, Peskov said: "No, they do not."

He was also asked whether the Russian leader managed to discuss with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko the latter’s headline-making statements, particularly about the possibility to cut off gas transit to EU countries, and whether Moscow supports such rhetoric. Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman noted Putin’s words that Belarus is a sovereign state and he admits the possibility of emotional decisions by Lukashenko.

That said, the Russian president "still expressed hope and even confidence that it would have no influence on gas transit and on Russia’s meeting commitments to gas consumers in Europe," Peskov added. "There are constant contacts between the two presidents. In this respect all necessary information is shared," he said.