Russia’s media watchdog bans 6 more VPN services in Russia

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s media watchdog decided to block six more VPN services in Russia, since using them to bypass banned websites creates conditions for illegal activities, the regulator said on its website.

It was clarified that such services include: Hola! VPN, ExpressVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, Nord VPN, Speedify VPN, IPVanish VPN — "services that violate Russian law". "The use of services to bypass bans leads to the preservation of access to prohibited information and websites, creates conditions for illegal activities, including those related to the distribution of drugs, child pornography, extremism, and suicidal tendencies," the department said in a statement.

To prevent restrictions from affecting Russian companies that use VPN services in continuous technological processes and do not violate the law, so-called white lists have been formed. The department reported receiving messages from 64 organizations, 27 of which use VPNs to support 33 workflows. More than 100 IP addresses have been submitted for whitelisting.