Moet share in Russian sparkling wines import less than 1% — expert

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The share of Moet Hennessy in the Russian import of sparkling wines is less than 1%, chairman of the National Union of Consumer Rights Protection Pavel Shapkin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Moet Hennessy imports slightly more than 190,000 liters of sparkling wines to Russia annually, while total import of such products was 46.6 mln liters in 2020," the expert said.

The suspension of Moet deliveries to Russia will not affect the greater portion of domestic consumers that "prefer simpler drinks," Shapkin added.

752.92 mln of alcohol were sold in Russia in January-May 2021, including 104.4 mln liters of sparkling wines, a source on the alcohol market told TASS. Moet champagne sales amounted to 198,500 liters, including 80,000 liters under the Moet brand and 36,000 liters under the Veuve Clicquot brand.

Moet Hennessy has suspended supplies to Russia and would review the new Russian legislation and its implications for producers, the company said earlier today.