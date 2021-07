MINSK, July 4. /TASS/. Belarus’ government has a clear plan of how to work amid Western sanctions, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Sunday.

"We are trying to assess the impacts of the sectoral sanctions that have been imposed more clearly. I wouldn’t say we are careless about them or ignore this phenomenon. But we in the Belarusian government have a velar plan of work in these conditions," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel.