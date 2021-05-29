Russia to transfer $500mln in second tranche of state loan to Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The second $500-million tranche of Russia’s state loan to Belarus has been approved, the money will be transferred in the immediate future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Saturday.

According to him, the second $500-million tranche of the $1.5-billion state loan was brought up at the meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi. According to Peskov, the money will go to Minsk "in the immediate future."

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that it had been announced "well before all those stories with the plane" and confirmed the earlier reported timeframe of late June. Nevertheless, Peskov could not give an exact date, as that is a matter of financial agencies.

"But at least, there have been no obstacles left, everything is agreed," the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.