Russian Central Bank Chief does not rule out key rate remains at 5% by yearend

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina does not rule out that the key rate will remain at 5% by the end of 2021.

"Such a scenario is possible. All will depend on how the situation unfolds, which is why we provided a range of the average rate overall for 2021 and the end of 2021," she told a press conference when asked a respective question.