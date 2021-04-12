Hainan bracing for more Russian tourists following the pandemic, says governor

HAIKOU, April 12. /TASS/. After the end of the coronavirus pandemic, China's Hainan hopes for an even more significant influx of Russian tourists, announced the province's governor Feng Fei on Monday.

"I will give a simple example: in 2019, 330,000 Russian tourists visited our province, that is, among foreign tourists, every fourth was from Russia," he stressed, answering a TASS question about the prospects for cooperation between the island and Russia on tourism. "We hope that as soon as the pandemic ends, even more Russian friends will spend their vacation on Hainan".

According to the governor, the province has prepared a number of new tourism products for Russians. As he specified, the island administration is also striving to boost cooperation with Russia in cultural, humanitarian and scientific and technical fields.

According to official figures, 83 million tourists visited Hainan in 2019, at least 1.42 million of those — foreign citizens. Amid the pandemic over the past year, the total indicator decreased by 22%, amounting to 64.55 million people.