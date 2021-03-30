Kremlin hopes it won’t come to total ban on foreign Internet platforms in Russia

"I would like to hope that it would not come to this, that ways to solve this conflict will be found. Nobody wants a total ban, it would be stupid to advocate this. But we must coerce these companies to comply with our rules," Peskov said in an interview Tuesday.

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that it will not come to total ban of foreign online platforms in Russia.

He also noted that President Putin repeatedly spoke about the need to find a perfect balance between the freedom of the Internet and its regulation.

"The more life there is, the more rules there must be. And it must be common rules for everyone, including foreign companies, because the Internet has not borders. Foreign companies must comply with local norms and rules of countries they operate in," the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, not all companies are ready to engage in a dialogue; at the same time, not every company is able to make sure they do not become tools in the hands of state used to influence another state, the spokesman believes.