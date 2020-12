MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The dollar fell by 0.68% to 73.94 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

The last time the dollar was below 74 rubles on September 2, 2020.

By 15:29 Moscow time, the dollar was trading at 74.015 rubles (-0.58%), and the euro - 90.03 rubles (-0.41%).

The price of the February futures contract for Brent crude oil on the ICE exchange in London increased by 1.05% to $49.22 per barrel. WTI crude oil rose in price by 1.05% to $46.27 per barrel.