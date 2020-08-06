Yandex starts regular tests of self-driving cars in US

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Yandex has initiated tests of self-driving cars on a regular basis in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"Yandex’ self-driving cars have started moving in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the United States. This is the second test ground outside Russia, complementing Tel Aviv in Israel. Yandex’ robotic cars can be seen on Ann Arbor’s roads, including the fourth generation based on the Hyundai Sonata car, presented in early June 2020," the press service says.

Michigan allows robotic cars to be on roads without being driven by testing engineers, so trials in Ann Arbor will make possible to broaden the company’s experience, the press service added.