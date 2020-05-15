Rosneft withdraws from all projects in Venezuela, discontinues operations in country

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Rosneft has completely discontinued its operations in Venezuela and withdrawn from all projects in the country, including exploration and production entities, as well as oilfield services companies, according to Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s oil major Igor Sechin.

"In second quarter of 2020, the Company closed a previously announced transaction to transfer to a company that is 100 % owned by the Government of the Russian Federation all assets in Venezuela, including participation shares in projects of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as oil-field service companies and trading operations. Company’s operations in Venezuela have been completely discontinued," Sechin was quoted as saying.

The agreement on the company’s withdrawal from Venezuelan projects was closed in April, according to the report.