MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The price of June 2020 Brent oil futures has dropped by 13.55% on London’s ICE, reaching $16.71 per barrel. This is the first time Brent drops below $17 since November 2001, the data as of 06:45 Moscow time informs.

The price of WTI futures has dropped by 4.75%, reaching $11.02 per barrel.

Oil prices continue to drop amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.