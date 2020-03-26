Fortum closes first phase of deal with Uniper

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Finland’s Fortum has completed the first stage in the transaction on acquisition of shares in the German energy company Uniper and increased its stake to 69.6%. The second stage anticipating increase of the Fortum’s stake in Uniper by 3.8% at highest will be completed within two months, Fortum says.

"Fortum now holds 69.6% of the shares and voting rights in Uniper. The second tranche, a minimum of 1.0% and a maximum of 3.8% of the shares, will be closed within two months of today," the company says.

Forum will pay up to 2.6 bln euro for the combined shareholding and total investments of the Finnish company in Uniper will grow to 6.5 bln euro.