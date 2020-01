MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The dollar fell by 0.49% on the Moscow Exchange to the level of 60.99 rubles.

As of 18:29 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 0.66% to 60.89 rubles.

The last time the dollar was below the mark of 61 rubles on May 22, 2018

At the same time, the euro depreciated by 0.45% to 67.73 rubles.

The price of Brent crude oil futures contract with March delivery on London’s ICE decreased by 0.7% and amounted to $64.91 per barrel.