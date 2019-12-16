Railway bridge over Amur river to China will be built by end of 2020, envoy says

"It will not be built by June. It will be built by the end of the year," Trutnev said.

BIROBIDJAN, December 16. /TASS/. The railway bridge over the Amur river between Russia and China will be built by the end of 2020, Russian presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told reporters in Birobidjan on Monday.

The Nizhneleninskoye - Tongjiang bridge will be the first railway bridge between Russia and China. The bridge will be 2,209 meters long, including 309 meters on the Russian territory. China has already finished construction of its part of the bridge.

The agreement on building the bridge was signed in 2013, but the timeframe for its completion has been repeatedly postponed. The latest deadline for the completion was set for the summer of 2020. The project is financed by the Fund of Development of the Far East and Baikal Region (25%, or 2.5 bln rubles) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) through the China Investment Corporation (CIC) (75%). The total cost of bridge construction is estimated at 9 bln rubles ( $143 mln).