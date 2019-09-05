Investments in Russia’s Far East amounted to $9.3 bln in 5 years, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Investments in the economy of Russia’s Far East over the five years amounted to 612 billion rubles ($9.27 bln) thanks to support measures, President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In general, thanks to the proposed support measures, starting in 2015, investors invested 612 bln rubles in the region’s economy, put into operation 242 new plants, created more than 39,000 jobs," Putin stated.

He noted that the growth of industrial production in the Far East over the past five years reached 23%, which is almost three times higher than the national average.

Attracting companies to advanced refining

For its part, Russia plans to provide incentives to companies involved in advanced refining in the Far East, President Vladimir Putin went on to say.

"Obviously we plan to focus on boosting exports of highly refined products. That is also our principal position that I would like local and foreign investors, residents of advanced special economic zones and the Free Port of Vladivostok to pay attention to," he said.

As an example of supporting advanced processing, the president mentioned an increase in export tariffs on round timber. "Meanwhile, we are ready to prop up those willing to invest in wood processing facilities, particularly to create the most favorable environment for exports of finished goods, including the markets of third countries," he noted.

Aircraft construction, gas refining and petrochemical industry are being actively developed in the region now, Putin said, adding that the creation of the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is underway.

Development of Vostochny spaceport

Russia is ready to attract foreign partners to the development of the Vostochny spaceport, the president stated. "As for the spaceport — this is not a military spaceport. We are now deciding who is to build the next stages [of the spaceport]. But in general, it is a spaceport for launches, primarily for civilian purposes," he said.

"Therefore, not only we believe that it is possible to work there together with foreign partners, but we are interested in it and will certainly involve them in this cooperation," Putin stressed.