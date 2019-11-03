NSPK in talks about using Mir payment cards with banks in Thailand

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The National Payment Card System (NSPK) is negotiating with the largest banks in Thailand to accept Mir payment cards in the country, First Deputy Chief of the Government Staff of Russia Sergey Prikhodko told reporters on Sunday.

"The National Payment Card System, the operator of the Mir payment system, is in talks with a number of the largest banks in Thailand, including Kasikornbank, Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, about the possibility of using their ATMs to withdraw cash and carrying out payments using Mir cards; as well as servicing in trade and enterprises operated by these banks," he said.

According to him, the topic is discussed not only with Thailand.

Prikhodko recalled that on October 29, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov participated in the ceremony of the first payment with the Mir card in Vietnam. "We are confident that our Thai colleagues will catch up with their regional neighbors in this area," he said.

In an interview with Bangkok Post, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said he supports using Russian Mir payment system cards in Thailand. "We have a high potential for developing financial and interbank cooperation, including the use of MIR payment cards in Thailand. This would be also convenient for Russian citizens who come to the Kingdom and for your entrepreneurs who work with Russian partners," Medvedev said.