Northern Fleet’s expedition begins studies in Laptev Sea

TASS, August 22. The Northern Fleet’s Arctic expedition on board the Gorizont (Horizon) research vessel began studies in the Laptev Sea, the Fleet’s press service said in a release on Wednesday.

"The Arctic oceanographic expedition on the Gorizont hydrographic vessel has begun hydrological studies near the Petra Islands in the Laptev Sea," the press service said. "As the expedition completes due works not far from Taimyr’s eastern coast, it will head for the New Siberian Islands."

The Gorizont left for the Arctic expedition on August 8. The voyage will continue to mid-October. "Within two months, specialists will conduct studies in waters of the Barents, Kara, East Siberian and Laptev Seas, will take pictures of the seabed topography, will make hydrology studies, and will observe coastlines on islands of the Arctic archipelagoes - Novaya Zemlya, Severnaya Zemlya and on the New Siberian Islands," the press service said.

In 2018, the Gorizont’s Arctic voyage continued for 70 days. The Fleet’s specialists went ashore on the Arctic Ocean’s islands, and Near the Novaya Zemlya’s Vize glacier they confirmed existence of an island, which the Moscow Region’s school students had spotted on pictures from the space.