Austrian, French firms take interest in Moscow’s power equipment at Innoprom

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s solutions for the power industry attracted the most interest of foreign partners at the Innoprom-2019 international industrial exhibition that runs in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on July 7-11. Particularly, Infotech Group, the developer of IT solutions for electric grid companies, has agreed to cooperate with three companies from Austria and France, press service of Moscow’s investment and industrial policy department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The total business potential of the talks that have been held during the days of the event may be estimated later, but as of now, as has been stated by Infotech Group’s representative, the company has agreed on the possibility of cooperating with representatives of three foreign companies from Austria and France: Knill Energy Holding, Bertsch Group, Dalkia (Fenice Rus)," the statement said.

The Austrian colleagues are interested in analytical solutions for the electric power industry - the possibility of early detection of defects in production equipment and the connection of the system with operation and maintenance of electrical equipment, the press service said.

"Exports of Moscow’s solutions for the power industry totaled $223.3 mln as of end of Q1 2019. I should note that Moscow’s share in Russia’s power equipment exports exceeded 45%. We already actively export equipment to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iran and CIS countries. Foreign manufacture facilities are fully automatic, and specifically device applications for employees and consumers are actively used in the power industry, which is why we see the potential of developing exports particularly in that area," head of the department Alexander Prokhorov was quoted as saying.