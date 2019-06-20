Hainan's tilapia fish export exceeds $299 mln in 2018

HAIKOU, June 20./TASS/. Tilapia fish, which is very popular in Europe, North and South America, leads the list of export-oriented fishery products in southern China's Hainan Province. According to www.hinews.cn, in 2018 the exports reached 2,07 billion yuan (about $ 299 mln).

"Hainan tilapia has excellent quality, and half of our products are exported to Europe," said Zhou Qinfu, general director of Qinfu Industrial. This company, being one of the largest on the island, exported tilapia worth $ 57,9 mln in 2018.

For many years, Hainan has remained one of China's leading tilapia exporters to the overseas markets. The share of Hainan export deliveries in recent years stands at about 30% of the total volume in the country. As of the end of 2018, the total area of ​​farms for growing tilapia in the province exceeded 32, 800 hectares. Local companies last year produced more than 326,000 tons of tilapia, 120,000 tonnes — for export.

The tilapia breeding industry in Hainan, which began to form in the province in the late 80s of the last century, created about 100,000 additional jobs for local residents. Currently, the province exports tilapia fish to 50 countries and regions of the world.