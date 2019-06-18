Dollar becoming toxic: Russia's foreign intel chief blasts greenback’s monopoly position

UFA, June 18 / TASS /. The dollar is an anachronism of the modern world economy, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said at the international meeting of security representatives on Tuesday.

"It seems abnormal that the United States, behaving so aggressively and unpredictably, continues to be the holder of the main reserve currency," said Naryshkin. "Due to the objective strengthening of multipolarity, the monopoly position of the dollar in international economic relations becomes anachronistic. Gradually, the dollar is becoming toxic," he added.

According to Naryshkin, the use of the dollar presents risks and more and more countries are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business.