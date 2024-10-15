Russia, China need to strengthen army ties — Chinese top brass

BEIJING, October 15. /TASS/. Russia and China need to deepen military cooperation between their armed forces, Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

"Today we got acquainted. I hope we will be able to build a good working relationship and friendship to promote further development of relations between our armed forces," Zhang Youxia said.

According to him, China is paying special attention to the official visit of the Russian defense minister. "This is your first visit to China after being appointed as defense minister, and we are arranging everything carefully and paying special attention [to the visit]," Zhang Youxia emphasized.

He also noted that the day before, the defense ministers of Russia and China had a "very frank meeting in Beijing, and their views converged on many issues." "I highly appreciate this," the Chinese top brass stressed.