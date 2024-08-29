Upcoming CSTO drills not directed against other countries — chief of staff

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The upcoming drills that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan this fall are not directed against other countries, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Andrey Serdyukov told a briefing on Thursday.

"I want to stress that the planned measures with the CSTO troops (collective forces) are aimed at jointly defending the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the organization’s member states, fully comply with international norms and are not directed against other countries," he stressed.

"It is also important to note that one of the priorities defined by Kazakhstan, which holds presidency in the organization in 2024, is to perfect the issues of ensuring the rapid deployment of troops (collective forces), including the unimpeded transit of contingents," Serdyukov said.

This fall, the CSTO will hold drills in Kazakhstan (Indestructible Brotherhood 2024), Kyrgyzstan (Interaction 2024, Search 2024 and Echelon 2024) and Tajikistan (Frontier 2024).