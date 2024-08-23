Kherson Region governor says Ukraine will attempt to attack Tendra Spit and Kinburn Spit

GENICHESK, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces will try to attack the Tendra Spit and the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson Region from the Black Sea and the Dnieper-Bug estuary, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"According to the information at hand, there is a large number of unmanned boats, assault boats and helicopters among the equipment deployed there. Clearly, the enemy will once again try to land at the Tendra Spit and the Kinburn Spit from the Black Sea and the Dnieper-Bug estuary with the only goal to put up flags there and show the West that they have allegedly gained a foothold in the Kherson Region," he wrote on Telegram.

"NATO Special Operations Forces are coordinating the deadly plan. As always, the act of provocation has been scheduled for a symbolic date, Ukraine’s Independence Day," Saldo added.