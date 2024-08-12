Sanctions make Russian defense industry stronger, minister says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s defense industry has grown stronger than before amid the unprecedented pressure of sanctions, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said at the opening ceremony of the Army 2024 forum.

"Today, it’s safe to say that Russia’s defense industry has managed not only to withstand enormous sanctions pressure but also to grow even stronger, demonstrating its ability to achieve the most difficult goals. The entire exhibition at the current forum is another example of that. The display features all the advanced weapons that have proved effective in the course of the special military operation. Those include tactical, air defense and anti-tank systems, cutting-edge artillery weapons of various caliber, multiple rocket launchers, close combat weapons, electronic warfare systems, multi-role drones and many other things," he said.

Alikhanov pointed out that over 1,000 Russian companies were taking part in the forum.

He thanked the personnel of defense companies and all those working in the defense industry for their "love for the country, devoted work and professionalism." "I would especially like to welcome our foreign guests and thank them for their interest and willingness to work together to boost defense cooperation in order to strengthen international security," the minister concluded.

The Army 2024 Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The event’s participants and guests will be able to see a wide range of weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.