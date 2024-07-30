NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. The US military lacks the capacity to prevail in combat, the US Commission on the National Defense Strategy said in a report published by the RAND Corporation think tank (recognized as undesirable in Russia).

"The Commission finds that the US military lacks both the capabilities and the capacity required to be confident it can deter and prevail in combat. It needs to do a better job of incorporating new technology at scale <...> and deploy innovative operational concepts," the report reads.

According to the commission, "the US defense industrial base (DIB) is unable to meet the equipment, technology, and munitions needs of the United States and its allies and partners." "A protracted conflict, especially in multiple theaters, would require much greater capacity to produce, maintain, and replenish weapons and munitions," the report notes.