MAKS-2024 aerospace salon will be held online — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The MAKS aerospace show will be held in online format this year, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport reported.

"This year, the International Aviation Space Salon MAKS-2024 will be held online from July 23 to 28, and Rosoboronexport will take part in this event using an innovative approach through digital platforms," the statement says.

In June, the government published a decree canceling MAKS-2024. In turn, the organizers announced the postponement of the air show to next year.

The MAKS air show is held once every two years. Last June, the air show, which was planned to be held on July 25-30, 2023 in Zhukovsky, was postponed to 2024.