NATO command for coordinating arms deliveries to Kiev to launch in September

LONDON, July 18. /TASS/. The NATO headquarters unit for coordinating arms deliveries to Kiev in Germany's Wiesbaden will go live in September, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said upon his arrival at a meeting of the European Political Community in London.

"That command will be operational in September, it will be 700 personnel in Germany <...> and it will provide the support and the security assistance to Ukraine and coordinate the efforts of NATO allies," Stoltenberg said.

He also promised that London would discuss the defense of Western democracy not only from external threats but also from internal ones, including cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.