MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 400 military personnel per day in Russia’s South battlegroup’s zone, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Units of the South Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and defeated the manpower and equipment of the 24th, 30th, 41st, 93rd, 115th mechanized, 5th assault, 56th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Kalinina, Chasov Yar, and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost more than 400 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer D-20, a 122-mm howitzer D-30 and a 105-mm M119 howitzer. Two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russia’s battlegroup Center repells 5 counterattacks of Ukrainian Armed Forces over day

Units of Russia’s battlegroup Center improved their tactical position over the past day and also repelled five enemy counterattacks, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Units of Russia’s battlegroup Center improved their tactical position and also defeated the formations of the 23rd, 24th mechanized, 68th ranger brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Evgenovka, Semenovka, and Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks of assault groups 47 1st, 110th, and 118th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, enemy losses amounted to up to 340 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Russia’s Dnepr group of troops defeats two Ukrainian brigades

Russia’s Dnepr group of troops defeated on two Ukrainian brigades in the Dnepropetrovsk region over the past day, enemy losses amounted to up to 50 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of the formations of the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade and the 23rd Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Nikopol and Maryevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said.

Black Sea Fleet destroys 5 Ukrainian unmanned boats over day

The forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned boats in one day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"The forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five unmanned boats over the past 24 hours," the department reported.

At the same time, units of Russia’s West group of troops occupied more advantageous positions and repelled 3 counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the day - the enemy lost up to 495 military personnel, the ministry said.