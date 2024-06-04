Putin gives officials one day to submit plan for defense industry development

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that officials submit a plan for the development of the country’s defense industry by the end of next day.

"I know that colleagues have been working hard all these days. I am asking you to wrap up this work. We are talking about priority goals of the defense industry, production volumes of the most needed military products and, of course, operating margins," he said at a meeting with cabinet members.

"I am asking Denis Valentinovich Manturov, as first deputy prime minister, the industry minister, the defense minister, the finance minister, the presidential administration to complete this work as soon as possible. I am asking you to do it tomorrow," Putin said.