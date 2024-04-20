Sites for practicing ways to counter drones to be set up at all Russian testing grounds

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Training sites for practicing ways to counter drones with small arms will be created at all Russian testing grounds by July 1, the Defense Ministry announced.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited a testing ground in the Moscow Military District where new models of small arms developed with the participation of snipers who carried out missions in the special military operation zone were presented.

"The Russian defense chief heard a report by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov about plans to set up training sites for practicing ways to counter enemy unmanned aerial vehicles with these small arms will be created at all Russian testing grounds by July 1," the ministry pointed out.

Shoigu handed down instructions to provide such weapons to assault teams in order for them to effectively destroy first-person view (FPV) drones.

An advanced combat quadcopter adapted for remote mine-laying in low-visibility conditions was demonstrated to the defense chief, as well as a range of drones capable of carrying payloads of up to 200 kilograms.