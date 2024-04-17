FSB apprehends second suspect in car bombing of former Ukrainian security officer

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a second suspect in the car bombing of ex-Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov, the agency said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service has detained a dual Russian-Moldovan national born in 1994, who, acting as a courier, brought the components of a radio-controlled explosive device to Russia from abroad. The device was used in the car bombing of a former Ukrainian intel officer, who is a Russian citizen, on April 12, 2024. The blast was carried out on orders from Vasily Malyuk, head of the Ukrainian Security Service," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, SBU officers disguised the bomb components as nail and hair styling tools. A local resident in Warsaw, Poland, handed the package over to a private shipping company for delivery to the Moscow Region.

"The courier received the shipment in Lithuania and delivered it to Moscow by car. As instructed by the sender, he handed it over to an SBU agent, a Russian citizen born in 1983. The latter assembled an explosive device and planted it under the victim’s car, following instructions from a handler," the FSB said. The agency announced this other man’s detention on Tuesday.

Efforts are underway to establish all the conspirators in the crime, including foreign nationals, in order to prosecute them.

After Prozorov’s car was blown up, the Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee launched an investigation into an attempted murder and the illicit trafficking of explosives. The car bombing took place in northern Moscow on April 12. Prozorov sustained minor injuries.