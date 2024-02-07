Kalashnikov plans upgrade of AK-12 rifle by Ukrainian experience

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Company said it plans to upgrade AK-12 assault rifle by the Ukrainian combat experience.

"A group of Kalashnikov managers, designers and specialists has returned from the zone of the special military operation with the latest feedback on combat engagement of company products. Together with servicemen of the West battlegroup they serviced and restored some faulty units. The collected materials will be used to formulate proposals on adjusting the composition of spare parts for AK-12 and draft the overhaul documentation," it said.

The operation in Ukraine confirmed the reliability of the rifle, the company said. However, it was decided to improve maintenance and restoration of the rifle in field conditions.

5.45mm AK-12 has higher ergonomics against AK-74 and AKM. The upgrade increased fire density and extended the barrel operation due to a new technology. The rifle was designed in the framework of Ratnik outfit program and was accepted into service in late 2018.