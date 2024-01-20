Russian army repels four Ukrainian counterattacks near Kupyansk front line

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled four counterattacks by Ukrainian assault teams near the Kupyansk sector of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"In a joint operation with artillery and army aviation, motor rifle units of the battlegroup repelled four counterattacks by assault teams of [Ukraine’s] 115th mechanized brigade and 103rd territorial defense brigade, reinforced with armored vehicles, near Tabayevka, Krakhmalnoye and Sinkovka," Zybinsky specified.

According to him, the enemy lost "roughly 30 personnel and three pickup trucks." In addition, a Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer crew struck a temporary deployment point of Ukraine’s 41st mechanized brigade.