MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian army destroyed tactical command posts of the units of the 100th territorial defense brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces in Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"Tactical command posts of the units of the 100th territorial defense brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces were hit near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.