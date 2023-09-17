North Korean defense minister pledges cooperation with Russia to defend peace in region

SEOUL, September 17. /TASS/. North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam said that the Korean People's Army is ready to strengthen combat brotherhood with the Russian Armed Forces and join forces to defend peace and stability in the region and on the planet, Voice of Korea radio reported.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu hosted an official reception on the occasion of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to a Pacific Fleet warship, according to the report. Shoigu said he welcomed the visit of the leader and was ready to work to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries.

"In his response, Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam conveyed to all servicemen of the heroic Pacific Fleet warm combat greetings from all KPA servicemen and expressed readiness to seek further strengthening of combat cohesion and cooperation with the Russian army and reliably defend peace and stability in the region and around the world," the radio station reported.

According to the report, the Russian Defense Minister presented the DPRK leader with a gift. After the gala dinner, they had a conversation. The DPRK leader praised the development, advanced status and "heroism of the Russian armed forces, reliably defending the sovereignty and interests" of the state, the radio station said.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their countries and also met one-on-one. On September 16, the North Korean leader arrived at the Knevichy airfield, where he met with Shoigu. They inspected modern aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Shoigu showed Kim Jong Un the Russian Kinzhal missile system mounted on a MiG-31I jet. Afterward, the Korean leader inspected a Tu-214 passenger plane and the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov.