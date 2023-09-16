Ukraine loses over 1,100 troops south of Donetsk in one week — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost more than 1,100 troops in killed or wounded south of Donetsk over one week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the past period in that area, the adversary has lost over 1,000 troops, killed or wounded, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 22 vehicles and 7 artillery guns. Over a week, coordinated actions by Russian units have thwarted eight enemy attacks, continuing to deliver strikes on the concentrations of the Ukrainian army’s manpower and hardware," it said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the surrendering Ukrainian soldiers complain of low morale among the personnel of the 36th and 38th Ukrainian marine brigades due to substantial losses.