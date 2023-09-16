Russian strike on airfield near Krivoi Rog wipes out five Ukrainian aircraft

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield near Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on September 11, wiping out two MiG-29 jets and three Su-25 aircraft of Ukraine’s air force, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 11, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield in the vicinity of the city of Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. According to updated data, the strike eliminated two MiG-29 fighter jets and three Su-25 attack aircraft of Ukraine’s air force," the ministry said.