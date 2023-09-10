Russian forces repel two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in LPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kuzemovka area in the People’s Republic of Lugansk (LPR), enemy losses amounted to up to 35 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the battlegroup West together with aviation and artillery fire, repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the village of Kuzemovka, Lugansk People's Republic. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 35 military personnel, one tank, two cars, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.

In the area of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutori, in the Kharkov region, an ammunition depot of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry added.