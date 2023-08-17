Diesel-electric sub Novorossiysk to rejoin Russian Navy in 2024 after repairs — source

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The repairs of the Black Sea Fleet’s Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Novorossiysk will be completed in early 2024, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"Under the plan, the repairs of the Novorossiysk will be completed at the Kronshtadt Marine Plant in April 2024. According to optimistic forecasts, this may happen a month or two ahead of schedule," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

The submarine Novorossiysk carrying Kalibr-PL cruise missiles is the first in a series of six Project 636.3 subs built at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Submarines of this Project numerously delivered missile strikes against terrorist targets in Syria.

Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric submarine cruisers. They are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tons. Due to their strong hull, the submarines have an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters.

The submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s quietest underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52.

