Laos stands against allowing US military bases in ASEAN countries, Laotian official says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Laos opposes building foreign military bases in member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Keomorakoth Sidlakone, director general of the Institute for Industry and Commerce under the Laotian Industry and Commerce Ministry, said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"As for the security around ASEAN, there are two or three groups among the ASEAN countries: some support the West, others don’t. Several countries offer to [host] US military bases. We are keeping an eye on this matter. We don’t want foreigners to open military bases in ASEAN," he told TASS at the event.

The Laotian official noted that economic cooperation between Laos and Russia is developing dynamically. "We are keeping an eye on Russia and its relations with Southeast Asia, including with Laos. Laos and Russia have been maintaining diplomatic relations for more than 60 years. And we will never sever this diplomatic relationship," he added.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is running on the premises of the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 countries have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum.

The forum’s scientific and business program includes over 300 events focusing on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. Access to the forum and events under the scientific and business program is reserved for industry specialists and foreign delegations on August 15-17. The event will be open to the general public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.