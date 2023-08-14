Russia increases production of armored vehicles four times over the year — Rostec

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 14. /TASS/. The production of armored vehicles in Russia increased four times over the year, said Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of the Rostec state corporation

"As for armored vehicles, we have built up their production four times over the year," he said at the plenary session of the Army-2023 forum. He did not give the number of produced armored vehicles.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

