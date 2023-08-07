BAS-200 drone helicopter to be used in special operation — Rostec CEO

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The BAS-200 helicopter-type drone will be used in the special operation in Ukraine, the CEO of the public corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chemezov noted that the drone had performed well during the tests.

"Of course, we will use this helicopter in the special military operation. Today we are conducting tests. I think it can demonstrate good capabilities, because 50 kilograms is rather good. In other words, the payload is impressive," he said.

The BAS-200 drone produced by Russian Helicopters is a helicopter-type remotely operated vehicle with a maximum speed of 160 km/h, commercial payload of 50 kg and flight duration of four hours. It can be used for monitoring terrain round the clock, detect and track objects, as well as to transmit visible and infrared video information. The BAS-200 has received a limited type certificate to have become the first civilian certified drone.