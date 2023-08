MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. An air defense system downed an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Ferzikovsky District of the Kaluga Region overnight on Monday, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"Today, at 2:30 a.m., the Ferzikovsky District’s air defense system downed an unmanned aerial vehicle," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that there were no consequences for residents or infrastructure.