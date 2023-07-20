Upyr FPV-drone hit Ukrainian landing party boat near Antonovka Bridge in Dnieper

YEKATERINBURG, July 20. /TASS/. Operators of an Upyr FPV-drone (first-person view) hit a boat with a Ukrainian landing party moving along the Dnieper River toward the Antonovka Bridge, a spokesman for the manufacturing company told TASS on Thursday.

"In the nighttime, the Ukrainian army shipped personnel to the other Dnieper bank in the direction of the Antonovka Bridge. Operators hit their vessel twice, with the second time during an attempted evacuation of the damaged boat. Shortly before that, a strike was delivered on troops who were making an entrenchment under the bridge," he said.

According to the spokesman, the geography of the drone’s use has been expanded. "We have supplied them to units deployed from Gaivoron to Kherson and receive positive feedback. At a frontline section, where Upyr drones were used, Ukrainian troops have pulled back their weapons to a distance of five kilometers," he added.

The Upyr FPV drone was engineered in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals and is designed to strike enemy targets in the front’s depth and wipe out armor at sheltered positions. The drone can carry grenades for RPG-7 grenade launchers, such as PG-7VL rockets, RKG-3M anti-tank hand grenades, and also high-explosive fragmentation shells made by the military directly on the battlefield.